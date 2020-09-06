BROCKWELL, Emmett Allen Jr., 78, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away at home peacefully Wednesday evening, September 2, 2020. He was the youngest child of Emmett A. Brockwell Sr. and Norma Virginia Shaw Brockwell of Richmond. He married his love, Jane Thrift Brockwell with whom he shared 58 years of marriage; was a loving and supportive father to his daughter, Rhonda; and was a dedicated grandfather, friend and mentor to his two beloved grandsons. After his retirement from Western Electric in 2000, Emmett could be found enjoying the sweeter pursuits in life. He spent much of his time in his garden or in his meticulously organized workshop crafting and mending things for his neighbors and family. Emmett treasured his time hunting, fishing and golfing with his dear friends in New Kent County and lending a helping hand to his neighbors in Richmond. Emmett's quick wit and gentle approach made every encounter a special one, his happiest times were spent with family and friends sharing a great meal, a drink of bourbon or simply a laugh. Emmett's skills and talent as a master craftsman, engineer and gardener are a rare commodity in America today - unfortunately with the loss of Emmett, our community loses much of that knowledge with him. The memories forged with friends, neighbors and family around his great talents and generous will to always lend a helping hand will endure in all of those who spent time with him. He is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter, Rhonda Randazzo and husband, Paolo; grandchildren, Matteo and Marco Randazzo; sister, Shirley Warinner of Montpelier; sister-in-law, Judy Ward of Gloucester; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, N. Stewart Warinner; best buddy, Bill Thrift; and four legged friends, Molly and Coco. Due to COVID-19, his family will celebrate his life in a private service. In his honor, gifts may be made in memory of Emmett Brockwell to the Richmond SPCA and Goochland Pet Lovers.