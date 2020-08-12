BRODIE, Shirley Wells, 78, of Henrico, departed this life Saturday, August 8, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted husband, Bennie Brodie Jr.; two children, Bennie Brodie III (Jennifer), Toya Lyons (Michael); seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, four sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020. Celebration of Life service private. Interment private.View online memorial
