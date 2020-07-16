BROWN, Cheaz A., 36, of Richmond, departed this life on July 11, 2020. He survived by his parents, Rickie and Elaine Stephens; two brothers, Quincy and Omar Brown; two sisters, India Stephens and Stella Walker; fiancee, Kendra Ford; and children, Dae'quan and Mar'nasia Ford; paternal grandparents, Lorenzo and Josephine Stephens; maternal grandfather, William Brown; and a host of nieces, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020.View online memorial
Service information
Jul 17
Viewing
Friday, July 17, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
1:00PM-8:00PM
Wilson & Associates Funeral Service (South Chapel)
1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Richmond, VA 23224
1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before the Viewing begins.
Jul 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, July 18, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Wilson & Associates Funeral Service (South Chapel)
1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Richmond, VA 23224
1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
State board backs plan for removing Lee monument by cutting it in three sections
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
After calling publicly for an investigation, Mayor Stoney tells police he saw nothing criminal in officer's actions
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…