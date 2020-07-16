BROWN, CHEAZ

BROWN, Cheaz A., 36, of Richmond, departed this life on July 11, 2020. He survived by his parents, Rickie and Elaine Stephens; two brothers, Quincy and Omar Brown; two sisters, India Stephens and Stella Walker; fiancee, Kendra Ford; and children, Dae'quan and Mar'nasia Ford; paternal grandparents, Lorenzo and Josephine Stephens; maternal grandfather, William Brown; and a host of nieces, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Jul 17
Viewing
Friday, July 17, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
Wilson & Associates Funeral Service (South Chapel)
1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Richmond, VA 23224
Jul 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, July 18, 2020
11:00AM
Wilson & Associates Funeral Service (South Chapel)
1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Richmond, VA 23224
