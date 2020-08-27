BROWN, Earlene, born on December 31, 1943, in Cumberland, Virginia, to the late Jasper and Minnie Trent. Earlene along with her twin, Dorothy "Dot" Sims were the first born in a family of seven siblings. She departed this life on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at VCU Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, James E. Brown of Richmond, Va.; one sister, Roberta Trent of Disputanta, Va.; one brother, John Trent of Waterbury, Conn.; two aunts, Earlene Trent of Riverhead, N.Y. and Juanita Langhorne of Chesapeake, Va.; and hosts of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where funeral service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.
BROWN, Earlene
View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Earlene BROWN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.