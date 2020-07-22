BROWN, Marvin Louis, born February 13, 1952, departed this life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Clara M. Brown; and father, Mr. William L. Brown. He was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from October 1981 to March 1988, having served duty in England, Colorado and South Dakota, then later moving to Florida. Marvin was a former employee of the U.S. Postal Service. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Virginia A. Moorefield; son, Gregory L. Brown; stepson, Allen T. Fields; two sisters, Mary E. Brown and Wilma E. Lloyd; niece, Ann J. Brown; nephew, Swithern E.H. Lloyd Jr.; great-niece, Jasmine M. Brown; great-nephew, Solomon I.D. Brown; devoted cousin, Jacquelyn Tonsall; and other relatives and friends. A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Virginia 23222.View online memorial
