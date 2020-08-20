BROWNING, Judy P., 67, of King William, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Talboy; her father, Russ Atkinson; and is survived by her husband, Neil Browning; her daughter, Cara Schmidt of Idaho; and two grandsons, Collin and Preston Jenkins; a stepsister, Jeanne Brozovich (Benjamin). Judy was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. She worked as a Design Mechanical Engineer in her early years. She loved playing the piano, her artwork, was a fabulous cook, loved to read and travel, she also loved the countryside and lifestyle of Virginia, but most of all she loved time spent with her grandsons. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m. in the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at the Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts in Judy's name to your favorite charity.
BROWNING, JUDY
View online memorial