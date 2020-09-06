BRUBAKER, John Elias Jr., 92, of Henrico, Virginia, devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, papa and great-papa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of over 68 years Peggy; his children, Donna, Faye (Shane) and John III (Maureen); grandchildren, Mandy, Kelly (Eric), Matt, Tim, Erin; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Tony and Sophia. He is also cherished by many other relatives and friends. He lovingly served his church for over 68 years in many capacities providing guidance and support for his church family. His true joy was teaching Sunday school for over 60 years. Due to COVID-19, his visitation and service will be held graveside at his church home Bethlehem Baptist Church at 4210 Penick Road, Henrico, Virginia 23228. Visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, with the service immediately following at 3:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to his church.