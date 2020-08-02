BRUCE, Jack Norman, 93, of Richmond, left for his Heavenly home on July 30, 2020, four days before his 94th birthday, after a lengthy illness. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ernestine Chaplin Bruce; and a son, Douglas Bruce. He married Margaret Wilcox in February 2001, and they were seldom apart until his death. In addition to his wife, Margaret; Jack is survived by his sons, Jack Bruce Jr. (Robin) and Jerry Bruce; granddaughter, Michelle Sommerville; sister, Ida Marshall; devoted stepdaughter, Linda Burnett-Gilbert and her husband, Tommy Gilbert; three special stepgrandchildren, two adorable twin stepgreat-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Jack was a World War II Army veteran, a retired co-owner of Progressive Engineering and longtime member of North Richmond Kiwanis. He loved bluegrass music and anything mechanical, especially diesels and trucks. Special thanks to Encompass Hospice and Care Advantage. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 4, at Gayton Baptist Church with funeral to follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Gayton Baptist, 13501 North Gayton Rd., Henrico 23233 or charity of your choice. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
