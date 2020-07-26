BRUSH, LEE

BRUSH, Lee Douglas, 65, of Powhatan, passed away July 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ann Brush; four children, Charlotte Smith, Robin C. Jackson, Carolyn D. Samborski (Adam), Leeann Gravley (Stephen); brother, Will Brush (Deb); sisters, Cindy Oyler (Sam), Ruth Reinard (Lester); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, at 12 noon in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

