BRYANT, PHYLLIS

BRYANT, Phyllis Evans, 92, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She is survived by her son, Craig Bryant (Barbara); daughter, Debra Bass; grandchildren, Jason Bryant (Christy), Justin Bryant (Jennifer), Paige Lewis and Matthew Bass; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Carolyn Bryant, Kyler Bass and Hunter Robertson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Trueheart Dab Bryant. Phyllis was an avid golfer and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also spent time modeling and her family said, "You never know where a picture of mom might pop up." Due to current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, she will be laid to rest privately in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made through her personal memorial page at inmemof.org/Phyllis-Bryant.

