BRYANT, William Edward Jr., 94, of Henrico, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born in Virginia, Bill proudly served during World War II. He was a wonderful father and active in his community as a member of the Disabled American Veterans, the Henrico Volunteer Fire Squad and the "Church Hill Gang." He was a graduate of St. Patrick Academy and attended Smithdeal-Massey Business College. He was a longtime parishioner at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Richmond and St. John Catholic Church in Henrico, where he volunteered as accountant and served on many Parish Councils. He was also a Charter Member of the Knights of Columbus. Bill was a longtime accountant with the Whitehurst Paving Co. He will be remembered as a kind, loving and optimistic man who worked hard and had the highest integrity. He always helped others in need. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Helen Jordan Bryant. He is survived by his four children, Beverley Love Bryant, Deborah Bryant Tate (Kenneth), William Edward Bryant III and Colette Woods; his seven grandchildren, Linette Eilers, Jaime Weatherington, Jason Tate, Phillip Tate, Aaron Woods, Allison Woods and Gillian Bryant; and his nine great-grandchildren, Peyton Dofflemyer, Adam and Skylar Weatherington, Abigail and Samantha Tate, Kayleigh, Kaleb, Easton and Quinton Tate. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at St. John Catholic Church, 813 W. Nine Mile Rd., Highland Springs, Va. 23075. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150. All current COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Overflow visitors will be invited to listen to the service in their cars on the radio in or on the funeral home's Facebook page, Remarkable Lives. Sign register book online at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
