BUCKLE, Nancy Wickline, 85, of Powhatan, Va., passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Elmo. She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Buckle Effinger (Ralph) and Karen Buckle Hall (Bobby); grandchildren, Amanda Hall (John), Matthew Hall, John Effinger and Daniel Effinger; four great-grandchildren, Odessa, Madison, Peyton and Harper. She is also survived by a brother, Jon Wickline of New Boston, Ohio; sisters, Linda O'Kain (Doyle) of Huntsville, Ala., Freda Blevins of Middletown, Ohio and Faye Jenkins (Dick) of New Boston, Ohio. Preceding her in death were her parents, Leslie and Neva Wickline; one brother, George; and one sister, Barbara. The family would like to give a special thanks to Denise, Kim, Pam and Lisa with Your Details Done and Kindred Hospice Services for their loving and compassionate care. A private service is planned at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers or food, remembrance donations or contributions can be made to the Powhatan Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 247, Powhatan Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
