BUGG, Helen Dortch, age 92, of Clarksville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born April 24, 1928, in Mecklenburg County, Virginia, and was the daughter of the late John Christopher Dortch and the late Ardelle Moore Dortch. Helen was a devoted member of Centenary United Methodist Church and very active in the United Methodist Women. She was a school teacher for Mecklenburg County Public Schools for 34 years and also taught one year in Charlotte County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Szczebak. Mrs. Bugg is survived by her husband, Samuel Bugg; four children, Larry Bugg (Joy) of Midlothian, Va., Yvonne Bugg Allgood (Michael) of Chase City, Va., Sandra Bugg Bagbey (Harrell) of Clarksville, Va. and Chris Bugg (Kathy) of Chesterfield, Va.; eight grandchildren, Kevin Bagbey, Patrick Bagbey (Laurie), David Allgood (Jessica), Kristin Dulaney (Dale), Taylor Bugg (Joey), Shawn Bugg, Stephen Bugg and Kim Call (Dean); and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lula Jean Chapman; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church in Chase City. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service in the church. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Chase City. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or Centenary United Methodist Church, 350 N. Marshall Street, Chase City, Va. 23924. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Va., will be handling the arrangements.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Night of unrest in Richmond ends with 6 arrests, property damage and a truck set ablaze
-
Hanover supervisor decries 'lack of leadership' following School Board decision on Confederate school names
-
WATCH NOW: Lee statue, Confederate busts, removed overnight from Old House chamber at Va. Capitol
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases