BUNKER, Wallace Benjamin "Ben" Jr., 77, of Chester, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Prince George County, Va., he was the son of the late Wallace Benjamin Bunker Sr. and Mildred Louise Boothe Bunker; and was also preceded in death by his sister, Miriam Harris. Ben is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Phyllis Barbour Bunker; four children, Doug Farrar, Joyce Cramer and husband, Steve, Benji Bunker and Pam Hendrick and husband, Dave; a brother, John Bunker and wife, Laila; five grandsons, three granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, a great-grandson; and his sister-in-law, Patricia Harbuck and husband, the Rev. Dr. G.C. Harbuck Jr. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, Va. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Tags
Most Popular
-
Rise in coronavirus cases in Virginia fueled by spike near its beaches
-
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting on Forest Hill Avenue
-
Hanover supervisor decries 'lack of leadership' following School Board decision on Confederate school names
-
With Chesterfield divided over school reopening options, School Board votes for virtual learning
-
At stake in dispute over Wegmans center in Hanover is future of historic Black community, residents say