BURKETT, Dolphus Eugene, 69, of Gum Spring, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, August 3, 2020, after a lengthy battle with heart disease. He was born August 17, 1950, in New Bern, N.C. He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Faye M.; son, Timothy (Meaghan);, daughter, Jessica Slusher (Jason); and six grandchildren (Hannah, Noah, Ruth, & Lydia Burkett, Bailey and Addison Slusher); mother, Doris Burkett; sisters, Gail Harrison (Billy) and Jill Rand (Gary); devoted sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son, Justin; and father, Eugene. Dolphus was raised in Trenton, N.C., where he grew up loving agriculture and the outdoors. He worked for years at Parrish Motor Co., Goochland, Va. and later years at Spring Hill Nursery, Louisa, Va. He was a longtime and faithful member of Gum Spring UMC. Dolphus proudly served in the United States Army National Guard for 21 years. He loved his Lord, church, family, country and being outside with nature. His happiest times were spent camping and eating North Carolina-style barbecue. Special thanks to the care team at St. Mary's Hospital for their compassion and kindness. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, 11 a.m. at Gum Spring United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gum Spring UMC, 191 Cross County Rd., Gum Spring, Va. 23065.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
RPD assigns Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney a security detail because of 'credible and ongoing threats'
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
Virginia waives accreditation ratings for 2021-22 school year
-
WATCH NOW: Midlothian immunologist believes COVID-19 was in U.S. earlier than thought
-
Kroger relocating regional headquarters to the Richmond area from Roanoke
Remembering Loved Ones
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…