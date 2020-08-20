BURRELL, Willie Anthony, 72, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Rufus Burrell Jr. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Cynthia Burrell; daughters, Michelle Burrell Thompson, Sharon, Tammy and Tamika Burrell; seven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; mother, Pearl Burrell; siblings, Diane,Thomas and Lloyd Burrell. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment private.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of WILLIE BURRELL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.