BURRUSS, JANICE

BURRUSS, Janice K., 80, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Burruss; parents, Doyle and Mary Brobeck; two sisters, Faye and Karen; and a niece, Teresa Renee. She is survived by her sons, Michael and Darren Harris; granddaughters, Michelle and Krystle Harris; great-granddaughters, Amber and Alayna Harris; nieces and nephew, Pam, Billy, Suzanne and Barbara. Janice was a member of Bonnie Brae Church of Christ and loved cooking, sewing, quilting and crocheting. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, where a funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, in Louisa. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.

