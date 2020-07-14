CABRAL, Katherine Kay, 66, of Richmond, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. She was born to Isol and Stella Walker in her grandmother's house in Albuquerque, N.M., on July 7, 1954. She lived her life providing care and comfort to family and friends, often sacrificing her needs for others. She was very proud of her children and was always their biggest cheerleader (whoo, whoo, whoo). She is survived by her sons, Michael and John; grandchildren, Jason, Jessica, Kayla, John Jr., Madison, Alexander and Christopher; great-grandson, Aiden; brother, Isol Dee; sisters, Pearl, Rita and Clora Ann; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joey; brothers, Truman Ray, Jimmie Mac and Rex; and sisters, Carolyn and Christine. Please honor Kay's memory by expressing your love to those close to you by giving them "hugs and kisses." You will never be forgotten by all of the souls that you touched. We all love you and you will be missed!View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of KATHERINE CABRAL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.