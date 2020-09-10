 Skip to main content
CAGE, Patrick James, 39, of Montpelier, went to be with his Lord and Savior September 5, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Andrew and Denise Cage; brother, Drew Cage (Denise); sister, Melissa Dixon; two nieces, Tatyana and Marjorie; two nephews, Devin and Andrew IV; and his constant companion, Beckett. The family will receive friends, Saturday, September 12, 2020, 2 to 6 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any mental health and substance abuse organization. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.

