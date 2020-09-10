CAGE, Patrick James, 39, of Montpelier, went to be with his Lord and Savior September 5, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Andrew and Denise Cage; brother, Drew Cage (Denise); sister, Melissa Dixon; two nieces, Tatyana and Marjorie; two nephews, Devin and Andrew IV; and his constant companion, Beckett. The family will receive friends, Saturday, September 12, 2020, 2 to 6 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any mental health and substance abuse organization. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.