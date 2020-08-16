CAHEN, Mark Edward, peacefully passed away on August 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna Hoyle Cahen; and his daughters, Stephanie Kite and her husband, Trae and Kelly Cahen; his four grandchildren, Andrew Hopkins, Justin Kite, Jonathan Kite and Jenna Kite; his sister, Denise Cahen; and brothers, Michael Cahen and Matthew Cahen. He was preceded in death by his father, Emile Cahen; and his mother, Jean Cahen. Mark was an exceptional person, with the biggest heart. He was passionate about music - singing and playing instruments in church and, later in life, being a DJ at weddings, parties and family get-togethers were his beloved hobbies. More than anything, he loved his family fiercely and would do anything to make them happy or to see a smile on their faces. Mark leaves a rich legacy of those who love and respect him, from his colleagues of nearly 30 years at Virginia Commonwealth University, to all of those who have crossed his path at church and in life. A memorial service will be held at Transformation Church RVA located on 6000 Iron Bridge Road, Richmond, Va. 23234 on August 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Transformation Church RVA.
