CALDWELL, John Linwood, MCPO U.S. Navy, 71 years of age, of Hanover County, passed away at his beloved White House Farm on August 11, 2020. John was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Caldwell; and his father, Charles Lewis Caldwell; stepmother, Lavenia Caldwell; stepson, Christopher L. McNamee. He is survived by his loving wife, Terry; sons, Chris (Diane) and Tony; stepdaughters, Michele Tuck and Paige McNamee; daughter-in-law, Joyce McNamee; brothers, Robert (Sharon) and Jeffry; sisters, Marcia Lindblad (Jimmy) and Charleen Shaw. He also left behind seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. John retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer after more than 28 years active service. A career intelligence specialist, he served at American embassies in Cape Town, Tokyo, Rabat and New Delhi, and staff assignments in Washington, D.C. and Norfolk, Va. He also served on the aircraft carrier USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER (Operation Desert Storm) and destroyer USS ARLEIGH BURKE (as Command Master Chief). He was qualified Enlisted Surface and Air Warfare specialist and a graduate of the Navy's Senior Enlisted Academy. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, at the Nelsen Funeral Home, Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 17, at 1 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Lung Association.
CALDWELL, JOHN
