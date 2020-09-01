CALDWELL, John Mark, 67, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2020. Mark was a kind and gentle man with a passion for worship, family and music. In 2019, Mark retired from his position as plant manager at Virginia Correctional Enterprises after nearly 30 years of service. Mark is survived by his four children, Kevin (Olivia) Caldwell, Shanna (Daniel) Linkins, Cory (Rachel) Caldwell and Chrissy Caldwell; six grandchildren; and three sisters, Joann Seal, Elaine (Stuart) Bollinger and Deborah (Don) Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper Dwight Caldwell and Marjorie Stewart Caldwell. The interment will be private, with a Celebration of Life announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you demonstrate love, forgiveness and kindness to all, in the spirit of our savior Jesus Christ.
