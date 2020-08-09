CALHOUN, JONOTHAN SR.

CALHOUN, Jonothan K. Sr., age 63, of Richmond, departed this life August 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by one son, Jarrelle Calhoun; and his mother, Elizabeth Calhoun. He is survived by his wife, Claudette Calhoun; one daughter, Angel Calhoun; one son, Jonothan Calhoun Jr. (Karey); three grandchildren; his father, Robert Patton Sr.; two sisters, Alice Calhoun and Regina Scruggs (Keith); one brother, Robert Patton Jr. (Kimberly); one great-aunt, Ruby Kidd; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Wanda Payne and Annette Farmer; three brothers-in-law, Montague, Vincent (Sylvia) and Billy (Bernadette) Cammack; and other relatives and friends, among them his goddaughter, Shaketa Wimbish. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.

