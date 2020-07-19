CAMP, Linwood Wayne Sr., 73, of Ehrhardt, S.C., formerly of Richmond, Va., was called Home to the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Linwood and Frances Elizabeth Shoosmith Camp; and his sister, Betty Carol Camp. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Donna Arnell Harris Camp; children, Linwood Wayne Camp Jr. and Gwendolyn Arnell Camp; special daughter, April Lynn Carneal; brother, Charles Gary Camp (Lisa); sister, Brenda Belle Camp; nieces, Courtney and Megan; and many other great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. For over 40 years, Wayne's life was dedicated to the American Labor Movement. After three decades of service within the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Wayne retired as a Grand Lodge Representative. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a Wake Service at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to either Guide Dogs of America, 13445 Glenoaks Boulevard, Sylmar, Calif. 91342 or the Richmond Fisher House Foundation, C/O Mr. Bret Wilkinson, 300 Arboretum Place, Suite 660, Richmond, Va. 23236.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
'The nicest thing the city has ever done': After nearly 30 years of waiting, Sidewalk Cafe finally gets its patio
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18