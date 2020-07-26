CAMPBELL, John Jr., 97, of Richmond, departed this life on July 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha J. Campbell. He leaves to cherish his loving memory daughter, Charmaine Campbell; two sons, Anthony and John Campbell; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where walk-through visitation will be held Monday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the March Funeral Chapel. Live streaming will be available on our website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
