CAMPBELL, Rebecca Sue "Becki," 66, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Dalvin (Junie) V. Campbell; mother, Lola Turco; beloved aunt, Louise Minson; sisters, Pamela Nobles, Jennifer Barr and Lucy Abernathy; brother, John J. Turco Jr. (Nancy); stepchildren, Donna Harcum (Ralph) and Kenny Campbell (Linda); stepgrandchildren, Ashley, Matthew and Kelsey; stepgreat-grandchildren, Camden, Jax, Colton and Carson; nieces, Alicia, Jessica and Jenny; nephews, Bryan and Reese; great-niece, Madison; and great-nephews, James and Andrew. Becki was a kind, loving, generous soul. Everyone in her presence was touched by her overflowing exuberance. She volunteered her time for several years at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Hospital. Becki loved her life on the farm with Junie and cherished her donkeys Layla, Biscuit and Gravy and all the other animals/birds she so loved. She now sits on the heavenly "Dock of the Bay." The family will receive friends Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Memorial services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Bliley's Staples Mill chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 980214, Richmond, Va. 23284 or Virginia Donkey Rescue, 414 Stonewall Rd., Concord, Va. 24538. A livestream of the service can be viewed at blileys.com/obituaries.View online memorial
