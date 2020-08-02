CAMPBELL, Robert Charles Hull, age 75, passed away at his home in Goochland County, on July 21, 2020. Born in Washington, D.C. in 1945, Bob was the eldest child of Dr. Wayne Calhoon Campbell (d. 1985) and Ann Tyler Snead Campbell (d. 2009). His younger brother, Stephen George Campbell, died in 2005. Bob graduated from the Collegiate School and attended UVA. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969, where he developed a love for world travel, which he enjoyed in his later years with companion, Alice Preston. Bob made his career as a television cameraman working at TV stations in smaller towns before making it to Hollywood, Calif., where he worked on many well-known television productions. He also loved photography and videography, and was an avid lover of nature. Bob is survived by his only son, Bobby Campbell of Los Angeles; his aunt, Bette Snead; many cousins and friends. He was laid to rest in the family plot at Forest Lawn in Richmond. A memorial service will be held in the future.View online memorial
