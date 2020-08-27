CANADAY, Glenda Lynette, 60, of Providence Forge, Va., passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 24, 2020. Glenda is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Douglas Canaday; two daughters, Jessica Stewart (Ross) and Jenna Washington (Shawn); her son, John Canaday (Abigail); her parents, Ronald and Jean Stewart; three sisters, Susan Adkins (Dwayne), Melanie Stewart and Sandy Stewart; six grandchildren, Ella, Mila, Lawson, Lyla, Aubrey and Harper; her mother-in-law, Kathleen Canaday; brother-in-law, Virgil Canaday; sister-in-law, Rhonda Canaday; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, in Samaria Baptist Church cemetery, Charles City, Va., everyone attending is encouraged to bring a lawn chair. A walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, 1 to 7 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. ***Due to Covid-19, masks are required, seating will be limited and social distancing is encouraged.*** Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
