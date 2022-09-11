Blanton Tate

Blanton E. Tate Jr. "Butch," of Richmond, Va., passed peacefully on August 27, 2022. His wife Ann, would like to express her love and appreciation for all of the support of her mother, Louise Anderson; her sisters, Thea Marlowe and Elizabeth Trivett; her brothers, Edward Marlowe and James Gray; her niece, Christina Gulledge and husband, Brent and their daughters, Julia and Abby; and niece, Amanda Vanover and children, Coltin and Adeline. She would like to thank Butch's doctors, Dr. Minh Bui and Dr. Sujoy Gill and their staff and all the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond, Va.