CHARITY - We, the family of the late Dr. Cynthia McClennon Charity, would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Rev. Michael L. Jones, Sr., the members of Gilfield Baptist Church, our family and our many friends for each expression of sympathy, love and kindness that has been shown to us during our time of bereavement. They shall forever be remembered and cherished by us. Renard Sr., Renard Jr., Anne, Renee and the entire Charity Family