Delores Ragland, Marilyn Keys, Linda Keys-Aldridge. Though time has passed since all three of you departed to your heavenly home, you remain in our hearts and minds daily. Words can't express how much your family misses each of you. Continue to keep watch over your daughters, sister, sons, nieces/nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-niece/nephew, great-great-nephew/grandson. From the family.