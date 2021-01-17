JAMES DANIELS

We, the family of the late James Royal (Jigga) Daniels, would like to express our heartfelt gratitude, love and appreciation to each of you who so graciously gave out of the abundance of your heart during our period of bereavement. We are eternally grateful for every prayer, call, visit, text, email, card, flower and dinner. You blessed us immensely and we shall always remember your kindness. It is only by the GRACE of God that we can continue to walk by faith. His love is evident in each of you. Please keep us in your prayers as we embark on the days ahead without the earthly presence of our son, brother, grandson, nephew, godson and friend. Again, we say thank you. Dwayne, Cyndee and the Daniels Family