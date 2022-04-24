LONNIE JONES

The family of the late Lonnie Myer Jones, Sr. wants to thank everyone for their prayers, cards, letters, thoughts, visits, and all other acts of kindness during our time of sorrow. We would be remiss if we did not thank Pastor A. Lincoln James, Rev. Wendy Bullock, Ms. Simpson, and the Trinity Baptist Church family, Richmond Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Richmond Association of Black Social Workers, the National Association of Black Social Workers, RVA Tobacco friends, and DMV Deltas Advocating for Great Change (DTAG). The family is forever moved by the support and kindness of everyone. Words are not enough. However, we pray that the blessings continue to be with all of you in all that you do. Peace, blessings, and love. The family of Lonnie M. Jones, Sr.