CARPENTER, Kenneth Arthur. On July 17, 2020, Kenneth Arthur Carpenter, avid Red Sox fan; U.S. Air Force veteran; husband and father, entered his heavenly home at age 75. Ken was born on February 22, 1945, in Southbridge, Massachusetts, to Harold and Blanche Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his parents; and Marcia Dion Carpenter, his high school sweetheart and wife of 39 years. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Elizabeth DeMasters Carpenter; two sons, Timothe Carpenter (wife, Robin, daughter, Ella) and Joshua Carpenter (wife, Kate, children, Daisy and Max); Dr. David DeMasters (wife, Amy and children, Joshua and Chelsea) and Danielle Demasters Uthe (husband, Jeff and children, Rachel and Lexi); and numerous loving relatives and friends. Ken had a passion for history and geography which led him to visit all 50 states. Through his love of aviation, he became an active member of the Gulf Coast Wing of the CAF which operates and maintains the B-17 Flying Fortress "Texas Raiders." Ken also spent many hours watching his beloved Boston Red Sox play baseball and was able to see them win four World Series Championships and travelled to Boston for the 2013 Championship parade. A Celebration of Life was held by the family at his home in Columbia, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ken's memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (lls.org) or the CAF Gulf Coast Wing Texas Raiders, https://b17texasraiders.org/index.php/donation. Online guestbook available at www.affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
