CARRINGTON, LYDIA

CARRINGTON, Lydia Q., departed this life July 10, 2020. Lydia leaves to cherish her memory her children, California Carrington III (Asalene), Elder Michael Carrington Sr. (Alberta); grandchildren, Michael Jr., California IV (Dameka), Mitchell, Derek and Caadria; great-grandchildren, Calicia, Calia, California V, Joi and Michael III; one great-great-grandaughter, Makhia; two sisters-in-law, Alice Grosvenor and Earline T. Green; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Graveside service will be Friday, July 17, 2020, Maury Cemetery at 11 a.m.

