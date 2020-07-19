CARROLL, Joyce M., 77, of Hudgins, Virginia, went to be with the Lord and her loving husband Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was a loving mother and friend with a generous heart, a bright light in the lives of many. Joyce was a woman of many talents, a retired salon owner, hair stylist, master gardener, avid reader, puzzler, self-taught painting artist, excellent cook and had a creative eye for decor and design. She was predeceased by her husband, Jimmie Hoyt Carroll; her father, Baron Maxwell Minter; her mother, Irene Sapp Minter; a sister, Joanne Rivers; and two brothers, Lawrence and Robert "Butch" Minter. Joyce is survived by her son, Jimmy H. Carroll Jr.; two daughters, Charlene Robin Carroll (Jessie) and Beverly Carroll Ferguson (Matt); a sister, Louise Buchanan (Christian); two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Minter and Kathy Minter; a granddaughter, Mandie Jacobs (Matt); three grandsons, Travis Carroll, Mason Ferguson, McCoy Ferguson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Va. 23831. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joyce's memory to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia, is assisting the family.View online memorial
