CARTER, Barbara Ann, 65, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 12, 2020, following a courageous battle with lung cancer. Barbara was born June 17, 1955, in Belleville, New Jersey, to Herman and Josephine DeSantis. Barbara graduated from Girls Vocational, Bloomfield, N.J. As an avid bowler, Barbara enjoyed league bowling at Shrader Lanes. She began her career at Willie's Diner in Bloomfield, N.J. and later became an employee of Westbury Pharmacy, where she was a server. On May 8, 1987, Barbara married her husband, Leslie Dale Carter. Barbara is survived by her children, Christopher J. Carter, Michael Carter (Kaitlyn), Rodney Carter (Emily), Les Carter (Dyanna), Kathy Jeffries (Bob), David Carter (Christina); her first grandchild, Amelia Carter; sister, Anna Marie Hawk (Bernard); and brother, Anthony DeSantis. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Herman DeSantis; her mother, Josephine Meola DeSantis; and stepson, Richard Carter (Colleen). The family will receive friends on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Virginia. The family will again receive friends on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 12 to 2 p.m. at Schneider Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way, Galion, Ohio 44833. Graveside service will follow visitation at Crawford County Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pacing for the Cure (www.pacingforthecure.org), in support of Multiple Sclerosis research. For condolences see www.blileys.com.