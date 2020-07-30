CARTER, Donald Gibson, 80, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Covenant Woods. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 and a half years, Janet Ewell Carter, who succumbed to cancer in 2012; and by parents, Walter and Mary Duling Carter. Don is survived by son, Scott (Jessica) Carter and grandchildren, Brett Ashley and Jack, of Chicago, Ill.; and by daughter, Julie (Sam) Carter and grandson, Jordan, of Mechanicsville, Va. He is also survived by the best brother anyone could ever have, David (Bessie) Carter and their children and grandchildren. He was also blessed with the love and support in his sunset years of Grayce Taylor and her extended family. Don was born on March 20, 1940, the oldest son of Walter and Mary Duling Carter. He graduated from Washington Henry in 1957. He owned Carter Tire Service and was a land developer and builder. Don loved a Ford tractor and was known for being the "tractor man" on 301. Beginning in 1988, Don started organizing construction mission trips, eventually making over 35 trips to help improve the lives of others in places both overseas and across the United States, such as Venezuela, Costa Rica, Prague, Columbia, Toronto, Alaska, St. Louis, Mo., New Orleans, La., Franklin, Va., Smith Island, Md., Harrisburg, Pa. and Bluefield, Va. Over 250 people attended these trips and he would thank each one today for all their support. He was a great organizer and could "make things happen." Don was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and the Disaster Committee of Dover Baptist Association, and was also a United States Army veteran. He loved the Lord, his family, friends and helping others. The family would like to thank the staff at Covenant Woods in Mechanicsville for all of their love and compassion. Services will be held at Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville, Virginia. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020. The service will begin at 12 p.m. Burial to follow at Signal Hill Memorial Park. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 11342 Hillcrest Road, Hanover, Va. 23069.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Night of unrest in Richmond ends with 6 arrests, property damage and a truck set ablaze
-
Hanover supervisor decries 'lack of leadership' following School Board decision on Confederate school names
-
WATCH NOW: Lee statue, Confederate busts, removed overnight from Old House chamber at Va. Capitol
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases