CARTER, Roger Lee, professional tree climber and resident of Henrico County, passed away at the age of 67 on Friday, August 14, 2020. His deceased parents were Walter Lee Carter and Bernice Fauber Carter. He is survived by his children, LeighErica Dare Carter and Joshua Gordon Carter; his sister, Tara Carter-Brown (David); and their children, Hannah Delaney Brown and Ian Brown. Roger was a lover of nature, animals and music. He was a spiritual man who was a member of Chamberlayne Baptist Church. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the County Seat Restaurant, 3833 Old Buckingham Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139 from 1 to 3 p.m.View online memorial
