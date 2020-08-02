CASE, Bruce Watson, 59, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after a brief illness. Bruce was born on November 3, 1960, in Hopewell, Virginia, to Glynn and Doris Case. Bruce graduated from Hampden-Sydney College and had a successful career in the finance and automotive industries. He was known for his quick wit, creativity and kind and compassionate spirit. Bruce often communicated with family and friends through humorous messages from his beloved "doodle dogs," Harry and Sallie. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Glynn; his mother, Doris; and the love of his life, his wife, Sandy. He is survived by his brother, Brian Case and wife, Diane; his niece, Bailey Case; stepmother, "Mom" Joyce Case; stepbrother, Mark Talbott and wife, Patricia; aunt, Louise Poore; beloved cousins, Karen Frederickson and husband, Chuck, Janet Dailey; and his "mutts," Harry and Sallie. Bruce has requested a private Celebration of Life with his family and friends to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Bruce's memory can be made to the Sarah Cannon Fund at American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 23197, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.View online memorial
