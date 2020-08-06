CASHION, Gertrude Jean, 81, of North Dinwiddie, was called home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born in Richmond, Virginia on August 26, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William and Marie Atkins; and was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Linwood Cashion; and three sons, David, Chris and Edward Cashion. She enjoyed reading and cherished spending time with her family. She is survived by her six children, Gary Denardo and wife, Daveen, Linwood Cashion and wife, Gloria, Robert Cashion, Vada Cashion, Thomas Cashion, Doris Irvine and husband, Roy; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Billy Atkins and wife, Joyce, Wayne Atkins; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday August 8, 2020, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes, 6616 Boydton Plank Road, N. Dinwiddie, Virginia 23803. Interment will be private. An open visitation will take place from 12 to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
