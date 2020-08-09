CASHWELL, James E., of Midlothian, Va., was called home on July 30, 2020. Jim was born on September 18, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of James and Gertrud Cashwell/Wahl. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan; and by his sister-in-law, Kay. Jim is survived by his loving wife, LILO, of 61 years; his children, Joanne, James and wife, Alyson, Michelle and Christopher with his wife, Dina; his grandchildren, Robert, Sarah, Stephen, Caitlin, Christopher and Skyler; his sister, Ann; his brother, Joseph and wife, Anita; sister, Connie and husband, James; and his brother-in-law, Dallas; and all his nieces and nephews. Jim earned a degree at N.C. State University and served his country proudly and retired as a U.S. Army Lt. Colonel after 30 years. Jim loved to travel the world with his wife and spending time with his family. His adventurous spirit inspired him to follow the Louis and Clark trail across the U.S. He will always be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Jim's funeral arrangements will be announced later.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking indefinite leave of absence
-
UPDATED: Worker at Ellwood Thompson's tests positive for coronavirus; four others fired for not following time-off protocol to get tested
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
Virginia waives accreditation ratings for 2021-22 school year
-
1,102 people were denied purchase of gun during first month of Va.'s new one-handgun-per-month law
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…