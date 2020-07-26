CASTLEBURY, Doris Elizabeth, 84, of Richmond, Va., was called home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter I. Dickerson; mother, Doris Talley Dickerson; husband, Raymond Castlebury; and stepdaughter, Janice Gill. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Chip) Bradshaw, Sarah (Allen) Bryant and Patricia Lane; son, James (Norma) Campbell; stepsons, Ronald Castlebury, Gerald Castlebury, Gregory Castlebury and Jeffery Castlebury; brother, Myron Dickerson; 27 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Doris graduated from Manchester High School in 1954. She was retired from WoodmenLife Insurance company. Doris enjoyed being with friends, shopping and was an avid NASCAR fan, always cheering Earnhardt Sr. on. She was a faithful member of Falling Creek Baptist Church for many years and a member of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary in Richmond. Family will receive friends Thursday, 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Her funeral ceremony will follow at 2 p.m. with interment in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in her honor to the American Lung Association, https://action.lung.org/.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hanover supervisor decries 'lack of leadership' following School Board decision on Confederate school names
-
WATCH NOW: Lee statue, Confederate busts, removed overnight from Old House chamber at Va. Capitol
-
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting on Forest Hill Avenue
-
With Chesterfield divided over school reopening options, School Board votes for virtual learning
-
Monument Avenue residents refile lawsuit challenging removal of Lee statue