CATES, CLARENCE JR.

CATES, Clarence Lee Jr. (aka C.L. or Monk), 70, of Chester, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was the loving husband of Brenda (Roach) Cates for 42 years. C.L. was born in Petersburg and raised in Matoaca with his sister, Connie, by the late Clarence Lee and Vernell (Moody) Cates Sr. Devoted to his wife and son, C.L.'s life centered around his family, his church and his work. Along with his wife, he leaves his son, Martin and his wife, Meredith and their children, Hatley-Grace, Mary-Margaret and Anna-Clarence, all of Midlothian; sister, Connie Kirkland (Wayne Webb); uncle, Henry Cates (Virginia); aunt, Dottie Cates; his sisters-in-law, Bonnie Reeves (Curtis) and Molly Togna (Keith); nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends. C.L. was in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1968 to 1974 and often recognized men with whom he had served and with whom he loved to reminisce. C.L. grew up attending Matoaca Baptist Church, spending time on the Appomattox River and Lake Chesdin where he met his wife. He had been a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Colonial Heights for many years and had served the Lord as part of the youth ministry and the audio/visual team. He retired from Verizon in 1999 after 31 years of service, and after a short stint with Net100, he worked another 10 years splitting time between Boulevard Flowers and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church before Parkinson's disease forced him to fully retire. He spent many hours supporting his son either as a coach or fan in the stands. He loved to hunt, fish and go out to the country where he spent many happy hours over the past 50 years at Community Hunt Club in Church Road, Virginia. He loved the Hokies and fall weekends in Blacksburg. Most of all, he loved Jesus, his family and the many friends who to him were just like family. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Matoaca Baptist Church, 6409 River Road, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23804. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
Service information
Jul 18
Visitation
Saturday, July 18, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
9:00AM-10:00AM
Matoaca Baptist Church
6409 River Road
S. Chesterfield, VA 23803
6409 River Road
S. Chesterfield, VA 23803
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, July 18, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Matoaca Baptist Church
6409 River Road
S. Chesterfield, VA 23803
6409 River Road
S. Chesterfield, VA 23803
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
