CHALKLEY, Joe Ivanhoe Jr., passed away at home with loved ones on the morning of July 15, 2020, at the age of 54. Joe is survived by his parents, Linda Chalkley and Joe Chalkley Sr.; sister, Tracey Lane; brother-in-law, Lendy Lane; fiancee, Holly Harding; her mother, Carol Harding; and numerous friends and relatives. Joe was happiest with family and friends and will be best remembered for his unconditional love, generous nature and brightening the lives of others. He was truly admired and loved by all who knew him. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on July 24, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life starting at 5 p.m. at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/).View online memorial
