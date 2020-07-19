CHAN, Phoebe K., age 32, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away on July 13, 2020. Phoebe was born on February 11, 1988 in Fort Worth, Texas, the daughter of Aileen Chan and Hubert Chan; sister of Clara Chan and Wilbert Chan. Phoebe graduated high school in three years from Maggie L. Walker Governor's School in 2005. She continued her education at Christopher Newport University with the Presidential Scholarship and graduated a semester early, with Magna Cum Laude, in December 2008. Phoebe was a problem solver with a lot of curiosity. She was always on the lookout for new places to explore and food to try. Phoebe touched the hearts of everyone she met. She will be deeply loved and missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, followed by a funeral service on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229.View online memorial
