CHAPMAN, Michael Allen. On the early morning of September 3, 2020, Michael Allen Chapman, devoted husband and stepfather, left this world at the age of 65. Michael was born in Richmond, Va., on September 2, 1955, to David and Jane Chapman. He grew up in Bon Air and attended Saint Michael's Episcopal School. A Phi Beta Kappa, he earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering after studying at University of Virginia and Old Dominion University. He spent the last 27 years working for the Department of General Services for the State of Virginia as a licensed professional engineer. Michael enjoyed traveling all over Ireland, Europe and the United States with his wife. He was an avid history scholar known for his intellect, compassionate spirit and generosity. He loved landscaping and continuously fashioned home improvements in his spare time. He was preceded in death by his father, David R. Chapman; and his nephew, Michael A. Willis. He is survived by his mother, Jane Rebman Chapman; wife, Geraldine; brother, D. Courtney Chapman, DDS; sister, Gayle Chapman; his stepsons and grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry Street. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.