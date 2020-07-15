CHAWLK, Catherine E., departed this life on July 11, 2020. A devoted mother and loving wife, Catherine was married to Elfago Chawlk (1995-present), and is survived by the father of her children of the late Garry Johns Sr. (m.1969-1992), Garry Johns Jr. and Raina Boyd (Edward); grandchildren, Alexis, Ariana, Gabriella and Garry III; siblings, Carol Fields, Edith Mason, Norman Epps Jr. and Erlene Epps; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be July 16, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral establishment. A private funeral service to be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association at donatenow.heart.org in memory of Catherine Chawlk. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
State board backs plan for removing Lee monument by cutting it in three sections
-
UPDATED: Richmond judge bars removal of lone remaining Richmond-owned Confederate statue
-
Federico brothers convicted in brazen Chesterfield murder-for-hire plot to kill 3
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…