CHAWLK, CATHERINE

CHAWLK, Catherine E., departed this life on July 11, 2020. A devoted mother and loving wife, Catherine was married to Elfago Chawlk (1995-present), and is survived by the father of her children of the late Garry Johns Sr. (m.1969-1992), Garry Johns Jr. and Raina Boyd (Edward); grandchildren, Alexis, Ariana, Gabriella and Garry III; siblings, Carol Fields, Edith Mason, Norman Epps Jr. and Erlene Epps; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be July 16, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral establishment. A private funeral service to be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association at donatenow.heart.org in memory of Catherine Chawlk. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

View online memorial