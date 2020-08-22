CLARY, Louise Whitby, 87, of Lawrenceville, Va., widow of Thurston Chester Clary, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. A lifelong resident of Brunswick County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Peebles and Jenny Mae Wilson Whitby, and was also preceded in death by nine of her siblings and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her children, Randall Clary (Linda), Teresa Volosevich (Steve) and Keith Clary (Sandy); eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, three brothers, as well as many extended family members, loving friends and devoted caregivers. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the chapel of Williams Funeral Home followed by interment at Rock United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rock UMC Cemetery Fund, c/o William Kidd, 3086 Browns Creek Road, Brodnax, Va. 23920. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
CLARY, LOUISE
