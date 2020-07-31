CLAXTON, Margie "Lo," 88, of Goochland, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Pace (Eddie); four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was employed by the Pruitt, Charles and Bolton Families for over 55 years. Her remains rest at Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where the family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 (today). Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Second Union Baptist Church, Goochland, Va. Rev. Stevie Trent, pastor.View online memorial
